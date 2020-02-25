$150.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will post sales of $150.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.40 million to $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $156.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $623.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $614.50 million to $630.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $655.21 million, with estimates ranging from $643.40 million to $661.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,047,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

