$153.71 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report sales of $153.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.00 million. Landec reported sales of $155.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $604.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.07 million to $611.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $629.38 million, with estimates ranging from $619.16 million to $643.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.60 million, a PE ratio of -32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. Landec has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Landec by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Landec by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Landec in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

