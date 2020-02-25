$188.38 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will announce sales of $188.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $192.10 million. Cadence Bancorp posted sales of $199.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year sales of $762.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $741.70 million to $784.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $791.39 million, with estimates ranging from $765.40 million to $817.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cadence Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 391,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,979.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,887 shares of company stock worth $498,120. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

