$188.38 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will announce sales of $188.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $192.10 million. Cadence Bancorp posted sales of $199.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year sales of $762.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $741.70 million to $784.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $791.39 million, with estimates ranging from $765.40 million to $817.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cadence Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 391,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,979.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,887 shares of company stock worth $498,120. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

