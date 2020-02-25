1irstcoin Market Capitalization Hits $36.73 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $36.73 million and approximately $60,376.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00010024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,865,890 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

