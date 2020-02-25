$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to announce $2.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.57 billion and the highest is $2.60 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $10.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $10.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

