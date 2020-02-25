$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to announce $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $10.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $10.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.69.

Shares of CAG opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 46.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 70,025 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.5% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 187,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,166 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 874.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,614,000 after purchasing an additional 32,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

