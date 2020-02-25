20 20 Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 0.8% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 475.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period.

REET traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. 2,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,114. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92.

