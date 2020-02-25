20 20 Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 251,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 3.0% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 240.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,303,000. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $614,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 51,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,700. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

