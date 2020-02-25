20 20 Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,097 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $124.54. 483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,793. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $135.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.36 and a 200-day moving average of $128.17.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

