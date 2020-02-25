20 20 Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 140,240 Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 727,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,833,000 after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 642,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,712,000 after purchasing an additional 72,297 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,877,000 after purchasing an additional 71,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 518,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.50. 8,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,074. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $51.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.78.

