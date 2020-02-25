20 20 Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,960 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VPU traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $152.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,946. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $125.64 and a 52 week high of $156.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.82 and its 200-day moving average is $142.61.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.