20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $345,886,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 298.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 799,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,557,000 after buying an additional 598,531 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,470,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,641,000 after buying an additional 341,800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.17. 251,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $274.10 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

