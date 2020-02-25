20 20 Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of New Mountain Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 959.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 451,449 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1,465.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 289,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 178,484 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,870,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 232,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. Company insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. 26,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,589. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.52.

NMFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet cut New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.