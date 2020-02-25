20 20 Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $191.50. 4,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,008. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $205.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.57 and a 200-day moving average of $185.33.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

