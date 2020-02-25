20 20 Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.67 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,133,000 after buying an additional 608,474 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,131,000 after buying an additional 130,048 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after buying an additional 196,910 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,713,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,549,000 after buying an additional 175,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.09. 184,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,219. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.16.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

