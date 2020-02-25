20 20 Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.73 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 87.8% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $175.89. 10,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,803. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $154.74 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

