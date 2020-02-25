20 20 Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.91 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of SPSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.02. 7,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,366. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

