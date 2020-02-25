20 20 Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.49 Million in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 183,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 182,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 175,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 40,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 446.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 152,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 124,917 shares in the last quarter.

JPGB stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,916 shares. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

