20 20 Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,089. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

