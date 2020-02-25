20 20 Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.60. 317,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.13 and its 200 day moving average is $137.05. The firm has a market cap of $202.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

