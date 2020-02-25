20 20 Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,526,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,179,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000.

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.83. 852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,207. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.43 and its 200-day moving average is $157.84. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $138.99 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

