20 20 Capital Management Inc. Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 242,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,000. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd makes up approximately 1.5% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 939,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 180,548 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 622,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 455,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,703,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,796,000.

Get Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd alerts:

NYSE:NAC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,208. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.