20 20 Capital Management Inc. Makes New $4.01 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.6% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

VYM stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $89.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,059. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $82.45 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

