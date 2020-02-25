20 20 Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,115. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.35.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.