20 20 Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $164.86 and a 1-year high of $211.15.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

