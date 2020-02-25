20 20 Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 274,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,862,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 5.6% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. 594,222 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

