20 20 Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 138,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,192,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 2.9% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $152,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.27. 666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,006. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

