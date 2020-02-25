20 20 Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,947 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,714. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $80.95 and a twelve month high of $100.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average of $91.59.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

