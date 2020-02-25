20 20 Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 63,984 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 128,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,886,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,188,000 after purchasing an additional 132,767 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Several research firms have commented on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.