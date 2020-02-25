20 20 Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.30 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 61,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 139,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,758,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.50. 46,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,986. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

