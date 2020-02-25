20 20 Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.81 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,430,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,878 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,022,150.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 120,886 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,715,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,606,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,206,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,211 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.81. 53,414 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

