20 20 Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 304,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 1.9% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 865.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at about $104,000.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,017. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12.

