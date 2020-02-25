22,970 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Acquired by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REXR. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of REXR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

