32,671 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. LVW Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,113,000 after buying an additional 353,358 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,083,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 417,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after buying an additional 102,992 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 842.6% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 386,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after buying an additional 345,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 372,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after buying an additional 78,046 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.33. 717,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,916. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0753 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

