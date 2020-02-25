$327.75 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) will report $327.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.30 million to $332.20 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $275.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.36 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 116.79% and a net margin of 1.01%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 15.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 263.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 167,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth about $1,578,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 87.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 138,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.