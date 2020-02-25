$354.28 Million in Sales Expected for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report $354.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $358.20 million and the lowest is $351.54 million. EXACT Sciences reported sales of $162.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Citigroup began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,385,000 after buying an additional 202,478 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,690,000 after acquiring an additional 375,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,986,000 after acquiring an additional 74,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,230,000 after acquiring an additional 186,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,042,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,414,000 after acquiring an additional 159,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. EXACT Sciences has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average is $96.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

