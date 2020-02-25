$365.95 Million in Sales Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will announce $365.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $361.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $370.70 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $359.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TITN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 1,383.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.41. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

