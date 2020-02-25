37,517 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Acquired by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of PCY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,506. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $30.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1196 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

