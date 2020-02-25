41,473 Shares in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Purchased by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,418,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.56. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,539. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

