$446.67 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to post sales of $446.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.90 million to $450.56 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $704.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.79. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $16.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.16%.

In other news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,076,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after buying an additional 887,790 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 57.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $3,930,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,950,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,078,000 after buying an additional 3,069,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.