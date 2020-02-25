45,943 Shares in Slack (NYSE:WORK) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Slack by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,518,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,761 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,348,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,233,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,927,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,460,000 after purchasing an additional 339,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Slack news, major shareholder Marc L. Andreessen sold 60,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $1,460,733.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $56,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,929.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,418.

Several research firms recently commented on WORK. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.76.

Shares of WORK traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.49. 6,981,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,232,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. Slack has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. Slack’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

