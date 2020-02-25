47,550 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Purchased by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 178,582 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. 48,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,949. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.59.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

