56,162 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of ARK Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2,966.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,500. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $60.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09.

