$69.25 Million in Sales Expected for Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will post $69.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exfo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the highest is $69.50 million. Exfo reported sales of $73.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exfo will report full-year sales of $300.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $300.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $315.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exfo.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Exfo had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exfo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of EXFO opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. Exfo has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.41 million, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Exfo by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Exfo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Exfo in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Exfo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Exfo in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

