72,074 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 341,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,832,513. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40.

