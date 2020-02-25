7,317 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.45. 1,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,603. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.98.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

