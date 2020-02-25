$758.64 Million in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) to report sales of $758.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $791.50 million. Meritage Homes posted sales of $698.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. ValuEngine raised Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

MTH stock opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $76.83.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $1,967,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $925,953.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,988.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

