$787.34 Million in Sales Expected for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) to report sales of $787.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $807.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750.00 million. Transocean reported sales of $754.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on RIG. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.59.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Transocean has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13.

In other news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $311,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,500 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,113,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $179,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 644,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,692,476 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $66,685,000 after purchasing an additional 160,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,935,659 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $54,597,000 after purchasing an additional 309,613 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.