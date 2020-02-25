$90.15 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to announce sales of $90.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.20 million and the lowest is $87.80 million. Plug Power reported sales of $59.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $222.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $224.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $279.90 million, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $288.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. ValuEngine cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

In other news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 834,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $4,253,583.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,740.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,606,569 shares of company stock worth $7,979,003. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Plug Power by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.49.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.