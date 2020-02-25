$92.55 Million in Sales Expected for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) will post sales of $92.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.19 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. reported sales of $95.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full year sales of $342.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.82 million to $348.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $359.45 million, with estimates ranging from $352.59 million to $366.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEI. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 16.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

